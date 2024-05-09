The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has refuted claims that COVID-19 was declared over. According to the service, there have been 31 new cases of COVID-19 recorded as of last week.

The Programmes Manager at the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, underscored the importance of the public utilizing vaccination centers and getting vaccinated.

“COVID is not gone, so we should not think that COVID is a thing of the past. We keep hearing that the pandemic was declared over but the pandemic has never been declared over. It is the emergency phase, the way we manage it with emergency where there were lockdowns and all kinds of restrictions and so on.

“Those things have changed, and now we are witnessing COVID management and even the COVID vaccination and so when we go out into enclosed areas, we will still encourage that people keep on wearing masks.

“Also make hand hygiene and hand washing with soap and running water a household thing for everybody until COVID is declared over.”

