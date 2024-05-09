The Electoral Commission (E.C) has clarified that the error identified on a registration slip circulating on social media, does not reflect on the Voter Identification card of the applicant.

In the said photo, the registration slip shows that the bearer registered in Kasoa in the Central Region but had the district as Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region.

In a press release on Wednesday, May 8, the commission assured that the error does not appear on the Voter ID of the applicant.

“This error does not appear on the Applicant’s Voter’s ID Card. It reflects on the Registration Slip which only serves as a reference, should an Applicant seek to replace his/her Voter ID Card. The error does not affect the eligibility of the Voter.”, it stated.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital