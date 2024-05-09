Ernest Morgan Acquah, Communications Manager of Zoomlion, has underscored the company’s commitment to efficient waste collection and superior customer service in Ghana.

Despite complaints from some customers about uncollected waste and unanswered calls, Mr Acquah revealed in an interview with Bernard Avle on Citi TV’s The Point of View that they have blacklisted customers who have outstanding payments for several months.

He dismissed assertions that the government is responsible for the payments of individuals’ waste.

“Most people who complain that over three months waste has not been collected, most people have been blacklisted, they are aware. We should know that the waste collection that we’re doing is a private business. And individuals should also do their part.

“Individuals have to pay for their waste, now most people think that there’s a segment of waste that is paid by government and so their individual waste should be paid by government,” he asserted.

Mr Acquah explained that due to non-payment, they have implemented a ‘pay as you dump’ system in certain areas. He observed that many waste management companies fail because they do not receive adequate returns on their investments.

“When you talk of Ashaiman, part of Sahara in Ablekuma West, Oyarifa and some other areas, we’ve resorted to pay as you dump. Because we service them on regular basis and at the end of the month, they don’t pay. Most companies come into the waste management system, and they die out because the machinery they put in they don’t get the money back, to continue do the work.”

In response to customers’ difficulties in reaching the company, the Communications Manager of Zoomlion asked which numbers they had tried to call.

“Which numbers did they call that they didn’t get through to us? Most of our clients we send them text messages,” he pointed out.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital