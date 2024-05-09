Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) have experienced a significant increase in value, reaching $3.9 billion in 2023 compared to the $3.5 billion recorded in 2022, according to the latest statistics from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

This growth has been attributed to a combination of structural changes within Ghana’s NTE ecosystem and the effective implementation of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).

The semi-processed sub-sector has emerged as the leading contributor to Ghana’s NTE earnings, accounting for an impressive 85.04% of total non-traditional export earnings.

In 2023, the sub-sector’s earnings surpassed $3.3 billion, marking a substantial increase of 14.15% compared to 2022.

Key performers within the sub-sector included Iron and Steel circles, rods, sheets, articles of plastic, shea oil, and cut fruit.

The Iron/Steel Circles, Rods, Sheets, Billets category emerged as the top earner, surpassing Cocoa paste.

The category saw a remarkable growth of 78.13% driven by demand from infrastructure and construction projects.

Meanwhile, Cocoa paste and cocoa butter witnessed decreases in earnings, whereas Canned Tuna exhibited minimal growth.

Shea Oil showed a significant increase in demand and production, leading to a growth of 26.51%. Cashew Nuts experienced a decline of 10.43%, while Natural Rubber Sheets and Aluminium Plates, Sheets, and Coils also saw decreases due to market challenges and shifts in consumer preferences.

