The Managing Director of OHU Farms, Theresa Poku, was honoured at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority’s (GEPA) regional exhibition for women icons in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Mrs. Poku received a special citation for her exceptional contribution to strengthening Ghana’s economy through her company’s investments in non-traditional product exports.

During the opening of the trade exhibition on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Apenteng Hall of the Koforidua Wesleyan Chapel, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of GEPA, presented the award to Mrs. Poku. Dr. Asare commended Mrs. Poku for her ambitious endeavours and encouraged young entrepreneurs to strive for excellence.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, by Moses Kobla Joshua, the Director of Administration at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, Ghanaians were urged to support female entrepreneurs in acquiring the necessary skills, funding, and networking opportunities to achieve success.

The government remains committed to formulating appropriate policies that support exports and generate more foreign exchange. Mr. Acheampong lauded GEPA for establishing the Women Icons Regional Exhibitions, highlighting the importance of celebrating female entrepreneurs as a means of encouraging more women to establish their own businesses.

“By promoting women’s participation in global trade, we can enhance gender equality, facilitate social progress, and foster cross-cultural understanding,” he stated.

Mrs. Poku expressed her gratitude to GEPA for the recognition and called for stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to encourage increased investment in the processing of local goods for export.

The Women Icons initiative by GEPA aims to promote women-led businesses and enhance their capacity in the export market.

The exhibition, which spans three days, will offer financial management education and social media marketing training to the 39 exhibitors.

As part of the 2023 edition, other regional capitals will also host exhibitions to celebrate prominent female entrepreneurs.

Mrs. Theresa Poku, a farmer and businesswoman, began pineapple farming in the Akuapem Hills along the Southern Belt of the Eastern Region. She now produces four varieties of jam for both local and international markets.

Mrs. Poku accepted the request to mentor young people under the Youth in Export Programme (YiEP), launched by GEPA in 2019 to inspire youth involvement in exports and expand Ghana’s non-traditional export base.

Currently, OHU Farms, employing over 100 workers directly and indirectly, exports its products to Europe and the Middle East and is exploring opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).