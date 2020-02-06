Ghana has so far recorded nine suspected cases of coronavirus since the outbreak started in China.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the suspected cases have turned out to be negative.

The sector Minister, Kweku Agyeman-Manu in a statement he signed on Thursday, February 6, 2020, said the nine include the two suspected cases that were reported at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

“Here in Ghana, we have recorded 9 suspected cases including the recent two from Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. All of these cases have tested negative,” the statement said.

He said the government through the Health Minister and the Ghana Health Service are doing all it takes to ensure that the virus is not imported into the country.

“We wish to provide assurance to the people of Ghana that the Government, Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service working in collaboration with partners are doing everything possible to prevent and protect against the importation of the virus into the country and prevent spread. We continue to advise citizens to remain calm.”

Over 28,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed globally, with 565 deaths confirmed so far, the majority of which has occurred in China.

No African country has recorded a case of coronavirus yet.

There have been calls for Ghana to ensure that adequate measures are put in place to prevent the outbreak from reaching Ghana or well-managed if a case is reported.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu earlier this week told Parliamentarians that his outfit has intensified media campaigns to educate Ghanaians on preventive measures.

“Media engagements have started and are ongoing. We are using multiple channels such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information dissemination. We continue to conduct monitoring and provide responses through health promotion surveillance and intelligence… I wish to indicate that the government of Ghana is doing everything possible to prevent and protect against the outbreak and the spread of the infection in Ghana,” he said.

He added that the government is making efforts to procure 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for frontline health workers as well as plans to “procure insurance cover for all frontline health workers who may be engaged to do this work for us,” he added.