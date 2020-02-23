The Sunyani Technical University (STU) in the Bono Region has graduated 1,554 students at its 12th congregation.

The graduands were awarded Higher National Diploma, Certificates and Degrees in Bachelor of Technology, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, Applied Arts and Business and Management disciplines.

1,057 of the graduands representing 68 percent are males while 497 representing 32 percent are females.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah speaking at the ceremony said that the management of the institution is undertaking an aggressive drive to have its academic staff acquire higher qualifications.

“Our ultimate aim is to ensure that at least 50 percent of all faculty obtain a terminal PhD in the medium term. A total of 45 faculty are being sponsored to pursue PhD in various universities,” he said.

Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah however expressed worry about the situation where lecturers who are sponsored to pursue their PhDs leave the school to join traditional universities.

He disclosed that as part of preparations towards admitting the first batch of products of the Free SHS policy, the university is embarking on the construction of a new 1,000 capacity hostel on Built Own Operate and Transfer Basis.

“It is envisaged that the construction of the hostel will help reduce accommodation challenges facing the university. The University has also already renovated three existing hostels including the Magazine, Cocoa and Busia Halls through our IGF,” Professor Ing. Adinkrah-Appiah noted.

The Vice-Chancellor said new programmes would be introduced as the necessary documents have been submitted to the National Council of Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board for approval.

The Council Chairman of the Sunyani Technical University, Ing. Dr. Kwame Agyeman Boakye on his part said the university should provide the students with practical training so that they would not have to look up to the government for jobs after completion of their programmes.

“The Technical Universities are expected to play a major national role in promoting practical application of Science, Technology and Engineering in Ghana,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Bono Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Steven Siaka who represented the Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh commended the University for the success they have chalked and urged them to remain focused on their core mandate.