The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kortoe, has hinted that the committee will sit to deliberate on the issue of usage of mobile phones in Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

This follows the punishment that has been meted out to seven female students of Ejisuman SHS who were seen in a viral video making comments which bordered on sex.

The students were expelled from the boarding house as punishment.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Kortoe said the outcome of the meeting will be communicated to the GES and Education Ministry.

“The time has come for the committee to even sit and critically look at how best we can help solve this problem of our students using mobile phones for such activities instead of productive activities. We will take it up and offer suggestions to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.”

The Akatsi North legislator further urged the authorities of Ejisuman Senior High School to suspend the students internally rather than expelling them from the school’s boarding house.

“If you deboardinize them, you are rather exposing them to more danger. So, they should have been given an internal suspension or other forms of punishments like weeding, sweeping or any form of punishment that will deter them from doing that again. They could have been counselled with the other students.”

PTA raises concerns

Meanwhile, the National President of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Alexander Danso has called on the Omanhene of Ejisumanto take interest in the issue to the latter.

He said the actions of the students can tarnish the image of the institution and the community forever.

“My appeal goes to the Omanhene of the Ejisu Traditional Council. People are running the school down. So he should put his feet down, investigate and show interest to ensure that things like this do not happen…else no one will allow his son or daughter to attend the school.”

Don’t ‘sack’ errant Ejisuman students, rehabilitate them – Child Rights International

A non-governmental organization, Child Rights International, had also condemned authorities of the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region for expelling seven female students from the school’s boarding house.

But, according to the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, the right approach to dealing with the students’ actions is not to expel them from the boarding house but rather, provide them with the needed medical attention.

“They have really deviated from what is required of the students in this particular matter. We expect that the authorities will take steps that will ensure the maintenance and rehabilitation of the students in matters of this nature. But that did not feature in the direction that they have taken when it comes to students showing a certain behaviour in relation to social disorder. Punishment is not a remedy for it but rather a treatment so we expect that the school authorities will take steps to make available a clinical psychiatrist for the students to work on their mindset.”