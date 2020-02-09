Authorities at the Ejisuman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have expelled seven female students from the school’s boarding facility after they allegedly posted a video on social media that contained sexual innuendos.

According to authorities, the video which has gone viral has dented the image of the school.

A letter addressed to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service announcing the sanctions against the students, stated that: “the management of the school at a meeting with the affected students and their parents arrived at that decision.”

The seven who are all final year students have been accused using a mobile phone – which is prohibited in basic and high schools – “to upload a video on social media where unprintable words that border on sex were spewed out.”

The school’s management also expressed concern about the use of unauthorised gadgets while in school.

The sanction according to the school is also to serve as deterrent to other students.

“The behaviour of these students, management feels should not be allowed to perpetuate hence this action,” the letter added.

Although the school’s management is yet to speak after issuing the statement, the Ashanti Regional Student Representative Council Coordinator, Raphael Sarkodie wants intensified guidance and counselling in Senior High Schools.