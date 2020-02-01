Lawyer for National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe has dismissed suggestions that his client, Sammy Gyamfi, published and disseminated a forged memo purportedly seeking to direct the Chief of Staff to convene a cabinet meeting.

Mr. Tamakloe made this comment in response to a press release issued by the office of the Secretary to the President which indicated among others that Sammy Gyamfi’s arrest was pursuant to a warrant that was issued, following the publication.

The statement said he was cautioned on the offences of possession of a forged document and the publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and alarm.

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the President has been drawn to various commentary on social media that suggests that the complaint lodged against Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, by the Secretary to the President, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is borne out of revenge and/or malice or is politically motivated. That suggestion is erroneous and should not be entertained at all.”

“The complaint was lodged with the CID on November 28, 2019, following the publication and dissemination of a forged memo purportedly signed by the Secretary to the President, seeking to direct the Chief of Staff to convene a Cabinet meeting. The forged document was published, with extra commentary, on the Facebook page/account of Sammy Gyamfi,” the statement said.

Mr. Tamakloe on Eyewitness News, however, rubbished these suggestions, saying his client did not commit the offence he is being accused of.

“The Communication Bureau of the Presidency cannot be truthful, at least they owe it a responsibility to be accurate.”

“The conduct of the Police under him [President Nana-Addo] is becoming embarrassing and thus this face-saving release from him. That is why it is even more regrettable when the President becomes the post for cooking this lie that Sammy Gyamfi posted something directing Cabinet meeting. When? It is rather unfortunate.”