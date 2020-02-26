Kenya’s biggest university has issued an apology for a memo to students that blamed victims of sexual harassment and rape.

The memo, signed by the University of Nairobi head of security, said that it was “recklessness” that led to the rape of three female students last year. It stated that “a clear case of recklessness on the part of female students could be drawn”.

It gave an example of a female student who was gang raped on her way back from partying on foot, describing her as drunk.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama has apologised for the memo after it caused a huge outcry at the institution. He said it was insensitive and did not represent the values of the university.

But critics online are wondering why nothing was mentioned about combating sexual assault or addressing insecurity.

An online petition calling on the university to recast the memo into not blaming women for being raped has attracted hundreds of signatures within hours.