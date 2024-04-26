The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to retain the Ejisu seat but will struggle to win convincingly, according to the latest polls from Global InfoAnalytics.

The by-election is being held following the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), the opposition party, has decided not to participate in the race.

The NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng, who is the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, is competing against the former MP for the area, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

In an interview on Citiuation Room on Citi TV, Musah Dankwah, the Executive Director and the Head of Polls for Global InfoAnalytics, mentioned that the former MP, who has garnered the support of the NDC, poses a threat to the NPP’s candidate.

He further stated that the NPP’s candidate received 50.6% of the votes, while Mr Owusu Aduomi received 47.5%, making the race “too close to call”.

“The polls are shocking, indeed very shocking, currently, the NPP is leading by a whisker, less than a margin of error, 50.6% lead in the poll. They are not losing the seat but leading by a margin of error. The lead is not comfortable.

“Kwabena Owusu Aduomi 47.5%. This race is too close to call. What we have seen is that the NPP again is divided, about 64% of NPP voters are voting for their own.

“About 34% are voting for Aduomi. Aduomi is getting 66% of the support from floating voters and he’s getting 92% of NDC support, and 95% of other party supporters. The only advantage the NPP has is that they are leading amongst their own, other than that Aduomi is leading across the board.

“It would have been different if Aduomi hadn’t contested, he’s a threat. NDC guys are rallying behind Aduomi and that is proving very deadly.”

The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, April 13 conducted the parliamentary primary, with Kwabena Boateng, emerging victorious as the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ejisu ahead of the upcoming December elections.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled April 30, for the by-election.

