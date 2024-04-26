Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign, has confirmed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is progressing according to schedule in selecting its running mate.

Aboagye further revealed that Dr Bawumia has a clear preference for his running mate.

Amidst concerns about potential delays and their ramifications, calls have been made for the NPP to disclose its choice for the running mate position promptly.

However, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Mr Aboagye offered reassurance, stating that the party remains on track with its internal timeline and could unveil the running mate at any moment.

“We are very much within the timeline. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected barely six months ago and so we still have time. If you recall, his nomination in 2008 was done somewhere in August.”

“So, for us in the NPP, we are very much within our timelines. It can be tomorrow, it can be next week it can be next month, it can be three days from now. The flagbearer at this point is very clear in his mind who his running mate is going to be and when he is ready, he is going to announce that,” he stated.

