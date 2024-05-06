The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made no mistake in choosing him as his running mate for four successive elections.

Dr. Bawumia, then deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, served as the president’s running mate from the 2008 to 2020 elections.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr Bawumia expressed that the president’s choice of him has been justified, citing his performance since the NPP government assumed power.

He also highlighted his contributions to the party’s victories in 2016 and 2020, stating that he met the president’s criteria for a vice president when he was seeking one.

“I think the president in all these years, was looking for a vice-presidential candidate who was up to the task and possessed the requisite capabilities to be a good complement. I think I just rightly fit that description. A running-mate selection can be looked at from many angles, but I will not rule out trust, loyalty, competence, hard work, compatibility, and all the virtues one can think of.

“Over the years, he observed me at close quarters and was satisfied with my contribution to the ticket. I believe the president has been vindicated in selecting me a record four times because of my contribution to our victory in 2016 and 2020, and my widely acknowledged performance as the best vice president in Ghana’s history.”

Dr. Bawumia elaborated on his reasons for accepting the role of the President’s running mate, explaining that he viewed the opportunity as divinely sent to effect change in Ghana.

He also noted that he was motivated by the president’s vision and philosophy, which led to his acceptance of the running mate position.

“When the president asked me to be his running mate, I was very surprised, but it turns out I had come to the attention of some of the Party elders. At the time I was a deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana. I had to take the tough decision of abandoning my career for the uncertain world of politics. I reflected deeply on it and prayed about it.

“I realized that it was a God-sent opportunity to make a difference in Ghana, and to contribute to the development of our country at the highest levels. I was inspired by the vision and philosophy of the president and my inherent capabilities as a problem-solver. I knew I had something great to offer in support of the vision of the president and the NPP for Mother Ghana,” he explained.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital