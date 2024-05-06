Minister-designate for Health Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has assured of the government’s commitment to its ambitious health infrastructure and strategic plan.

He gave this assurance during a working visit to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital inspecting newly constructed facilities as part of the government’s plan to fortify the health sector.

The Minister-Designate undertook a comprehensive inspection of the newly constructed Treatment and Holding Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. This facility was an initiative birthed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Treatment and Holding Centre boasts an ambulance bay, reception and nurses station, triage area, High Dependency Unit (HDU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), male, female, and pediatric wards, among others.

Currently, the facility is in its defects liability period, poised to commence full operationalization in the service of the nation’s health needs.

Dr. Okoe-Boye also inspected the rehabilitated Diabetes Management, Research, and Training Centre.

The scope of the rehabilitation project funded by the Government of Ghana through the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA), encompassed a range of essential works, including demolition, enclosing a carport for office conversion, re-roofing, provision of washrooms and a food shed and re-flooring.

Additionally, the project included the supply and installation of doors, windows, and general mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works, along with external enhancements.

After the inspection of this project, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye said;

“…By modernizing infrastructure and investing in research and training opportunities, the government aims to enhance the quality of care and support for individuals living with diabetes while advancing scientific knowledge in the field. This exemplifies Ghana’s proactive approach to promoting health and well-being for all its citizens”.

The next project to be inspected was a refurbished and reequipped fevers unit.

The existing building was meticulously remodelled in alignment with COVID-19 infection prevention and control guidelines, enabling it to serve dual functions as a treatment centre and a fevers unit, ensuring seamless continuity of healthcare services.

The minister saw the finished works at the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence.

The facility will address the lack of specialized care both at the primary and tertiary levels.

The final visit was to the site of the new Mother and Child Centre which is set to replace the dilapidated Maternity block at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital.

The project which is marked as a centenary project of Kath promises to revolutionize maternity healthcare delivery at Ghana’s premier health facility.

Dr. Okoe-Boye expressed optimism about the prospects of the project and its impact on healthcare delivery.

The former NHIA CEO also urged stakeholders to prioritize healthcare investment to enhance the overall well-being of the population.

“Sometimes it’s important to look at what has been done to give us hope for what to do. Apart from improving healthcare, the second one I said is to carry all of us along. Since this government took office, we have completed about 40 structures of health facilities, polyclinics, district centres, specialized units, CHIP compounds and all that”, he added.