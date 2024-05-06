Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has described the proposed policies by the flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a game-changer and visionary.

Mr Ahiagbah, on his X page, formerly Twitter, said a vote for Dr Bawumia and the NPP in the upcoming December 7 elections would offer new opportunities and a better future for persons in the fishing industry.

While addressing fisherfolk in the Western Region, the NPP’s flagbearer bemoaned the many challenges confronting the fishing industry and pledged to implement a robust plan to maximize fisheries resources from the sea.

According to Bawumia, the plan will support industrial, semi-industrial and artisanal players within the industry to address the issues identified.

Dr. Bawumia also promised to promote female participation in the fishing sector. He contends that his government will work to amplify the voices of women in the sector and increase their participation beyond the 40 percent rate identified by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Ahiagbah said a vote for Dr. Bawumia will make it possible for him to form the next government to carry out fishery-friendly policies that will improve and maximise the potential and prospects of the industry.

“I am from a fishing community; I believe that Bawumia’s promise to implement policies to promote and maximize our fishery resources from the sea, inland, and aquaculture will bring about a significant change for my people, offering them new opportunities and a better future. His vision is a game-changer for us, and I am excited to see how it will unfold. Let’s vote for Bawumia and the NPP on December 7th to ensure the implementation of this policy, which will benefit fishing communities and Ghanaians.

“Your vote will make it possible!”

Dr. Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign tour on Monday, April 29, 2024.

He began the tour in the Eastern Region and moved to the Western Region, where he commissioned 124 homes for survivors of the 2022 Appiatse explosion disaster.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to be visiting the Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions on Wednesday, May 8.

