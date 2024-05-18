The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has cautioned Ghanaians against being swayed by the rebranding efforts of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, Ghanaians should not be misled by Mahama’s attempts to rebrand himself as a new and improved candidate, reinforcing the idea that Mahama’s leadership was detrimental to the country’s progress then and would continue to be so if given another opportunity.

In a post on social media, on Saturday, May 18, Mr. Ahigbah said, “H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016. So, let’s not be tricked by Mahama’s 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now,” Ahiagbah said in a social media post.”

Instead, Mr. Ahiagbah urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he believes is the beacon of hope and progress for Ghana, portraying him as a capable leader poised to steer the nation toward a brighter future with innovative and decisive solutions.

“Bawumia is the future. Bawumia is capable and would catalyse Ghana’s next chapter with bold solutions,” he said.