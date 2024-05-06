Authorities at the Manhyia District Hospital in the Ashanti Region have expressed concern over the state of the facility.

They are appealing to stakeholders and benevolent individuals for support to improve healthcare delivery.

Manhyia District Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in the Ashanti Region, apart from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Despite its massive contributions to healthcare delivery in the region, the hospital is challenged with poor infrastructure, as most of its units are housed in wooden structures, posing challenges to quality healthcare delivery.

The medical superintendent at the facility, Dr. Kamarudeen Korku Hussein, shared some concerns with Citi News.

“Quite a number of the units are still housed in a wooden structure. We are only asking that those who know those who can assist the facility, let them come to the aid of Manhyia. Because those wooden structures are actually not fit for purpose.

“The administration block is housed in a wooden structure, lab, entire surgical ward, maternity annex, and public health unit, are all in a wooden structure. We don’t have a purpose-built emergency diagnosis centre, all these have to be added if we really want it to be functional, including accommodation for staff on the premises.

He lauded the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II foundation and Joberg foundation for commissioning the maternity extension.

“Labour cases were on the floor; this extension will improve the quality care we’re giving to our pregnant women.”

