The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed intentions to return to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) the docket on former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

This follows advice from the Office of the Attorney General against the initiation of money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah, citing failure by the OSP to establish evidence of corruption or corruption-related offences.

Addressing the media at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa, Executive Director of EOCO, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah insisted there was nothing her outfit could do.

“If you read the A-G’s advice, whatever that we would have done had already been directed at the police CID. And like he said this morning, when you investigate a case and you do not find anything, we should be bold enough to come and tell the public that for this case, even though I suspected this at the day, that wasn’t what came out; we should be bold the Ghanaian.

“So, we cannot continue to be fishing like you don’t even know what you are looking for. You just go about looking for something that you know that you are not even sure.

“So, what I am going to do is that with the A-G’s advice, I will send the docket that we received from the OSP to him that there is nothing in it,” she stated.

The office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice on May 1, advised against money laundering investigations into the affairs of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah by the Economic and Organized Crime Office.

This followed a determination by the office of the Attorney General that the request by the office of the Special Prosecutor to the Economic and Organised Crime Office, to initiate money laundering investigations into the affairs of former Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah is without basis.