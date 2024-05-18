Private legal practitioner, Justice Srem Sai has expressed disappointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of petitions seeking the removal of high-ranking state officials.

His comment comes after the President submitted a petition to the Chief Justice seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The petition, filed by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, urged President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Mr. Agyebeng from his post for allegedly refusing to grant him information with several Right to Information requests made by him.

Mr. Amidu claimed that his request for the OSP to provide him with the appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff on a pen drive has yielded no positive results.

On April 30, 2024, Mr Amidu, who is also a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seeking the impeachment of Mr Agyebeng as the head of the anti-graft agency.

It has sparked questions about the President’s interest in the matter.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV/Citi FM, Justice Sai noted that the President’s conduct has been “seriously disappointing” over the years.

According to Justice Sai, petitions have been ignored, delayed, or faced impediments from the presidency, raising concerns about the President’s swift action on the petition against Agyebeng.

“I think the president’s conduct when it comes to petitions for the removal of such high officers of the state has been disappointing. It has been seriously disappointing over the years. There’ve been petitions which have been sent, and some of them have not been even acknowledged in certain situations.”

“Some of the petitions will be ignored, some of them even take too long to be sent and so many impediments have been put in the way of these petitions right from the office of the presidency. That’s why it seems to be a legitimate concern when he speedily and efficiently submitted this one and everybody gets the impression that he has a personal interest in this one.”

