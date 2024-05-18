A private legal practitioner, Justice Srem Sai, says he’s not surprised by the petition filed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to remove current Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng from office.

In an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo, on Citi TV/Citi FM, May 18, 2024, Mr. Sai noted that any office set up to fight corruption must expect pushback, and therefore, the recent development is expected.

The petition, submitted by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, to President Akufo-Addo for the removal of Mr. Agyebeng, cited several infractions as the basis for his removal.

“It did not come to me as a surprise that someone is seeking to remove the OSP from the office and that is from the background that any office which is set up to fight corruption, as we have casually put it on the street, corruption will fight back. I don’t think this is peculiar to the special prosecutor’s office but any other office that is set up to fight corruption should be ready to face some of these instances. So I’m not surprised that there’s a petition.”

Meanwhile, the petition has sparked controversies with a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, highlighting the possible implications of this petition.

