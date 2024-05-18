Former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST).

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, instructed the Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to take the “necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 929) and the constitution of the company.”

Kpemka served as a one-time Member of Parliament for Tempane in the Upper East region after winning the 2016 parliamentary election with 13,363 votes against the National Democratic Congress’ David Adakudugu.

Below is the President’s letter.