The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid a glowing tribute to the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, who died on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45, describing him as a great and dedicated leader.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, in a tribute, highlighted his contributions to the party’s victory in 2020 and his subsequent efforts as MP for Ejisu.

The tribute also acknowledged his hard work and dedication, which led to his appointment as the leader of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme in 2020 and subsequently as Deputy Finance Minister.

The party has also encouraged Ghanaians to learn from his selfless service to God and mankind.

“Today we say goodbye to a great leader of our beloved party, the New Patriotic Party who death has snatched away from us. The passing of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance surprised us and shocked our very foundation because of what he meant for the party and Ghana at large. John Kumah, throughout his university life, contributed a lot to the party’s victory in 2020.”

“He continued his efforts for the party even after his university education. When he decided to contest as MP for his constituency, he made a lot of effort and won the primaries. Due to his hard work, the president selected him to lead the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme in 2020.”

“We will never forget him. His hard work also led to his position as the deputy Finance Minister. We appreciate all his contributions and support for the party. We should all learn from his legacy. Indeed, the late John Kumah has fought a good fight, finished the race and kept the faith and confidence that the good people of Ejisu constantly will remember him.”

“He was fearless, independent and decent. While the NPP mourns with the Ejisuman and the nation at large, the untimely demise of our late brother and friend will also once again share with Ghanaians and the bereaved family, in particular our condolences.

“May His gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may generations continue to learn from his selfless service to God and Mankind.”

