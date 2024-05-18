The children of the late John Kumah eulogised their late father as a “beacon of hope, a revolutionary thinker” whose absence, they say, has left an irreplaceable void in their heart.

Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, daughter of the late John Kumah, who read the children’s tribute, fondly remembered their father as a source of warmth, love, and a pillar of support to them, their mother, and many that came into contact with him.

“For us his children, there is no doubt that he was the chosen one of this generation, a beacon of hope, a revolutionary thinker, and a steadfast addict for his beloved Ghana. Today, we are gathered here with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a remarkable man. As we stand here in solemn remembrance, we celebrate a life that touched so many, a life that will forever be cherished in our hearts.

“Our father was more than just a father, he was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love. His presence filled our lives with warmth and guidance, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. We have not grown as children but for the years that we saw him as our father, we have witnessed the hundreds of lives that he has touched. As we reflect on our father’s life, we are reminded of his unwavering dedication to his family. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a pillar of support to all who knew him, his love knew no bounds, and his kindness knew no limits.”

Miss Huldah further described her late father as “a man of unparalleled courage and conviction,” who she said “was not just a leader, he was a mentor, a guide, and a source of inspiration to all who knew him.”

Government and leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were in attendance at the burial service of the late deputy Minister of Finance.

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff were in attendance to represent the government as well as the Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare.

The national chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako and a host of others were also present.

The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres.

He passed away at the age of 45, survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah and six children.

