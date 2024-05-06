The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned the public to anticipate more rainfall in the country’s southern region. This advisory comes in response to the significant rainfall experienced in Accra on Monday.

During an interview with Citi News, Felicity Ahafianyo, GMet’s Head of Central Analysis and Forecast, emphasised that citizens should prepare for regular rainfall, especially from now until the end of July.

“We should be expecting every day or every other day, we will be experiencing rains in the southern sector. For the northern sector, they are not preparing for their rain storm so once in a while they will get rain which is likely to be moderate or severe and will come with strong wind that is likely to bring destruction, ripping off roofing sheets and possibly taking down tree branches.



“So, for us in the southern sector we should put our minds at rest that between now till the end of June and July, we will be getting some rain and most time, it will be accompanied by moderate windy conditions with lightning and thunderstorms,” she stated.

The downpour in the early hours of Monday, May 6, led to severe congestion on roads, leaving numerous corporate workers, traders, students, and motorists stranded and soaked.

In areas like Pokuase, Achimota, Odawna, Tesano, and Alajo, motorists were compelled to pull over along the roadside, seeking refuge from the relentless rain.

