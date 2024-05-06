Gospel diva Piesie Esther has made an astonishing revelation that she never dreamt of becoming a successful musician.

Piesie Esther who started her musical journey at the age of 16 was raised in a God-fearing family with a strong desire and knowledge of God.

She attended several gospel music concerts at her teenage age. This moulded her music skills and her career. Her series of debut albums and singles released over the years have gained her national and international recognition.

In 2023, Piesie Esther won the Gospel Artiste Of The Year and narrowly lost the ”Artiste Of The Year” award to Black Sherif. She is happily married to Enoch Asiedu and is blessed with four Children.

Speaking on Upside Down – an entertainment and lifestyle show co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV, the celebrated gospel diva astonishingly stated that she never dreamt of becoming such a big star.

The conversation took a hopeful turn as she mentioned a pivotal figure in her life, “I never dreamt of being such a great person… Because it was difficult to even get food to eat…There was this musician Mama Georgia… She saw the potential in me, even when I couldn’t see it myself. I was singing with Mama Georgia before she introduced me to Apae Live.”

According to her, It was pastor Apae Live who “helped me to release my first album in 2002”

Watch the full interview below

https://fb.watch/rTANgPO7_J/