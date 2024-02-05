The Sunday, February 4th edition of Citi TV’s popular entertainment and lifestyle program, Upside Down, enthralled viewers with its exploration of authentic Ghanaian creativity.

Welcoming the dynamic Kwan Pa, the palm wine music group, led by leader Andrew Nkansah Asah and the talented spoken word artist Fapempong Acheampong, the show delved into the heart of Ghanaian cultural expression.

Hosted by the ever-engaging Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, the program provided a platform for Kwan Pa and Fapempong Acheampong to showcase their unique artistry.

Kwan Pa, renowned for its vibrant palm wine music, undoubtedly transported viewers to the heart of Ghanaian musical traditions.

Fapempong Acheampong, with his powerful spoken word poetry, brought a thought-provoking dimension to the conversation, weaving words that resonated with the audience.

Together, they guided viewers on an enchanting journey through the Ghanaian creative landscape. Their insights, coupled with their alluring performances, illuminated the beauty and depth of Ghanaian artistic expression.

Watch the full interview below

https://www.facebook.com/CitiTVGH/videos/931136415116788/