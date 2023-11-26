Legendary contemporary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah, known for his hit song “Otoolege,” has emphatically denied rumours of a feud with legendary Highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

Ofori Amponsah was catapulted to stardom in the late 90s when he was featured on a song by Daddy Lumba. The duo has collaborated on numerous hit songs, including “Anti Atta”

Despite their fruitful partnership, rumours about a strained relationship between the two music icons have persisted.

In an interview with celebrated broadcaster Frema Adunyame on the UpsideDown show on Citi TV, Ofori Amponsah firmly demobilised these rumours, labelling them as “nonsensical.”

He emphasised the deep respect and admiration he holds for Daddy Lumba, acknowledging his immense influence on his musical journey. Ofori Amponsah reiterated that their relationship remains solid.

Watch the full interview below.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/xs6Ady7o2PNhtyiJ/?mibextid=KsPBc6