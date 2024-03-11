Citi News’ Nana Tuffour Boateng has been named among 20 journalists selected for a 10-day multi-regional International Reporting Tour entitled “Democracy is More than Election Day”

The tour which the Washington Foreign Press Centre organizes for journalists from all geographic regions will take place from March 12- 21, 2024.

The tour aims to provide a deeper understanding of American election procedures; assess the importance of in-person connections between politicians and voters in the American system; explore ways politicians and civil society address misinformation, and develop nuanced knowledge of the unique characteristics of two key presidential swing states and the issues that will drive voters in November.

Participants will also travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to meet political and community leaders to understand the influence of labour unions and the growing impact of the Hispanic community in presidential elections; they will also explore economic challenges that will be on voters’ minds in November.

They will then travel to Columbus, Ohio, to see first-hand the American primary system during the state’s primary voting day and explore rural and urban communities that characterize many swing states.

Nana Tuffour Boateng, an on-air personality and deputy head of news at Citi FM and Citi TV, is supported by the United States Embassy in Accra to represent Ghana at this International Media Reporting tour.

“With 2024 being the biggest global election year in history and amid growing concerns that democracies as a whole are backsliding, being selected to participate in this tour is not only important but also affords the opportunity to learn and contribute to shaping the world and the future of democracy”, Nana Tuffour Boateng said, ahead of departure from Accra to the United States of America.