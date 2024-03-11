The Center for Democratic Development has lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for achieving a successful record in managing by-elections during his tenure.

This observation follows the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, necessitating a by-election.

Mr. Paul Aborampah Mensah, the Programmes Manager for CDD-Ghana, revealed that, unlike previous by-elections that encountered challenges, such incidents have been notably absent under Dr. Dampare’s leadership.

“The IGP established the Election Security Task Force and did a good show in all the by-elections that we have had, unlike Chereponi, Asankrakwa, and the other places. Here all the by-elections that we have had in this era we have not had any serious issues around them.

“So I think the experiments by the Election Security Task Force will carry us through the main elections,” Mr. Aborampah told Accra-based Starr FM.

He continued: “The Electoral Commission has shared its calendar for the elections with the parties. So we are aware of what is happening. So all in all I can say the environment is conducive for the elections and we hope it continues that way.”