As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2024, we must take a moment to reflect and acknowledge the strides that have been made towards gender equality and equity across all sectors, including the traditionally male-dominated mining industry.

While progress has been made, there’s still an obvious gap in the representation of women across the board within mining operations. On such a significant day and month, and as a woman working in the mining sector, I feel a stirring within—a call for a revolution—one that champions inclusion and empowers women to seize opportunities across every facet of mining.

For far too long, the business of gold and precious minerals has been perceived as a territory reserved solely for men. Whether delving into the depths of underground operations or navigating the politics of boardroom discussions, women may find themselves underrepresented hence sidelined and undervalued.

According to the International Labor Organization’s Women in Business and Management report from 2019, only 11 per cent of the mining companies included in a survey had a female CEO, which is lower than the average of 16 per cent in the large enterprises surveyed. Eleven of the top 40 mining companies did not have any women in senior management positions.

Unfortunately, and to a detriment, the outdated perception of mining fails to grasp the incredible potential and talent that women could bring to the table. We must challenge these stereotypes in mining and break the barriers that prevent women from exploring and succeeding in what has for so long been identified as a male-dominated sector.

Many studies have highlighted data that points to several advantages for companies that employ women. These include, for example, better financial indicators, a clearer understanding of the market, more effective organization of labour and increased investor confidence. Furthermore, companies with female directors handle risks more effectively and do a better job of managing relationships with customers, employees, shareholders, and local communities.

These serve as insights into how diversity can propel innovation and success in the mining sector and how women if given the opportunity, can bring unique perspectives, skills, and experiences that will enrich the industry and lay the foundation for its sustainability and growth. Be it engineering, geology, operations, or leadership, women possess the inherent ability to not just excel but to thrive in every aspect of mining.

To inspire inclusion and set the stage for a more balanced workforce in resources, many crucial interventions must be made by its key players.

Corporations must rally behind the movement to champion education and training that encourages young women to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and provides opportunities for skill development in mining-related fields. For instance, mining companies could lead the charge by collaborating with educational institutions to develop curricula that align with the needs of the industry.

To bridge the gap between the genders in science and increase the representation of women, mining companies could also partner with STEM educational institutions to offer outstanding female students scholarships, internships, apprenticeships, and co-op programs that provide hands-on experience and exposure to real-world mining operations. This will help level the playing field for both sexes in the industry.

In addition, supportive work environments that foster a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the mining industry should be the focus of sector corporations. This can be done by enforcing labour strategies to actively recruit and retain female talent.

Also, the implementation of policies and initiatives that promote gender equality, such as flexible work arrangements, parental leave policies, and leadership development programs for women, must be prioritized. By creating inclusive workplaces where women feel valued and empowered to thrive, mining companies can attract and retain a diverse workforce that drives innovation and growth.

Another way to inspire inclusion is to champion female role models and highlight the achievements and successes of women in mining. Companies must recognize and celebrate the achievements of women in STEM fields and mining-related careers or professions through awards, accolades, and public recognition.

Sharing the success stories and testimonials from female employees who have excelled in unconventional roles within the industry will serve as a guiding light and inspiration for future generations. By highlighting success stories, other women will be inspired to pursue sector-relevant careers and contribute to the continued and sustainable development of the industry.

In the mining industry, the barriers that have been identified to hinder participation are gender discrimination and structural barriers which according to a report published by the Minerals Council of Australia and the Australian Government (MCA 2007), include, the low level of part-time work compared to other sectors; the industry’s culture of overwork, long hours and intensity, which further burdens women due to their care duties at home; and the remote nature of the industry

Collaboration and partnerships among key industry stakeholders, government agencies, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to influence policy agendas can help drive collective action towards gender equality in mining.

By working together, they can leverage resources, expertise, and networks to effect meaningful change and push for the passage and implementation of policies that will create a more inclusive and equitable mining industry. Collectively, they can rally together to tear down barriers that obstruct women’s advancement and pave a smoother path for women to rise to the top and lead with excellence.

As we celebrate women this month, let us all, as stakeholders in the mining sector, recommit ourselves to a vision where women are not just participants but trailblazers in the mining industry.

Let’s inspire inclusion, shatter the glass ceiling, and pave the way for a future where women in mining thrive. Let’s stand united and build an industry that reflects the diversity, talent, and resilience of its stakeholders and shareholders. Together, we can turn the tide and usher in a new era of empowerment and progress in mining.