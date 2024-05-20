Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Minister of Health, has made a significant contribution to healthcare facilities in Accra by donating a bus to Lekma Hospital and an ambulance to the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

This support, as Dr. Okoe-Boye explained, is intended to enhance the operational capabilities of these hospitals.

During the handover ceremony, Dr. Okoe-Boye urged affluent individuals to contribute to the advancement of healthcare institutions within their communities.

His call to action highlights the crucial role of community support in bolstering the healthcare system.

“The call I am making as the minister for health is that those of us who are well-to-do should spend some money to support hospitals in their communities so that in times of trouble, the hospitals will be in good position to assist you. Let us support our hospitals once we are strong and healthy.

“When we support hospitals, it will help reduce the cost of care. People complain about kidney dialysis being expensive. But hospitals charge these high fees because they need to recover all the monies they put into the care”.

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye also announced plans to commence the Lekma endowment fund to support the operations of the hospitals.