The Ministry of Health has firmly denied claims that the Global Fund has suspended the supply of health commodities to Ghana.

Reports had suggested that the Global Fund had halted shipments of crucial medical supplies due to delays in clearing previously donated items stuck at Tema Port.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, April 12, the Ministry clarified, “We hereby, wish to state categorically and emphatically that the Global Fund has neither suspended nor intend to suspend any shipments of medicines and other health commodities to Ghana.”

Contradicting these reports, the Ministry of Health confirmed that it has received an itinerary from the Global Fund for the delivery of medicines and other health commodities expected in 2024, stating “Out of which the first consignment has been delivered today Monday,12th April, 2024.

The Ministry also emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the health needs of Ghanaians.

“The commitment of the Government, through the Ministry of Health and its development partners, to meet the health needs of all people living in Ghana continues to be our collective top priority.”

On April 12, the Ministry of Health received 14 out of 182 containers at the Tema Port. These containers held essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments, donated by the Global Fund.

