The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has assured Ghanaian youth that they will not regret voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next President of Ghana.

Addressing the youth at the “Youth Connect” platform in the Northern Region, Salam Mustapha emphasised that Dr Bawumia is committed to the needs of the youth and will deliver on his mandate when voted into power.

He urged first-time voters to register and vote massively for Dr Bawumia, emphasising that the country’s future depends on it.

Salam Mustapha assured the youth that Dr Bawumia is an honest man, a visionary, a hard worker, and believes in the youth and will continue to work in their interest.

He encouraged the youth to campaign for Dr Bawumia among their friends, families, and colleagues, assuring them that “My friend and my colleague young people, our country is looking forward to us and history beacons that we have a sacred responsibility to deliver to our country. We cannot fail our motherland, we cannot fail our nation and we cannot fail ourselves.”

“We have to ensure that we vote for a visionary to continue to lead this country and enter us to the next level and that is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. If we are able to campaign to our friends, our families, our colleagues and everybody, history will become a reality.

“And I can assure you that no one will regret voting for Dr. Bawumia because he’s an honest man, he’s a visionary, he’s a hard worker who believes in the youth and will continue to work in the interest of young people in the country.”

