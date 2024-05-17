The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of attempts to manipulate the 2024 General Elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC, while criticising President Akufo-Addo over his comments about not relinquishing power to someone he once defeated, argued that he had been emboldened by the Electoral Management body.

During a press conference on Thursday, May 16, the NDC warned the EC against rigging the elections in favour of the NPP.

Addressing the media in Accra on Friday, May 17, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Samuel Tettey indicated that the electoral process makes rigging impossible.

The deputy commissioner insisted that the EC cannot be blamed for the outcome of electoral results, urging political parties to adequately train agents to actively observe the polls.

“The Electoral Commission is in no position to rig the 2024 general election for any political party, the electoral process is transparent, and contains all the necessary checks and participation of all stakeholders, especially the political parties, such that rigging an election in Ghana is impossible.”

