The Minority in Parliament has staged a walkout ahead of the approval of Ministers and Deputy Ministers-designate by President Akufo-Addo.

The group asserts that the current economic and power crises are the result of the government’s mismanagement, necessitating decisive action rather than new ministerial appointments.

Speaking ahead of the adoption of the Appointments Committee report, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the caucus cannot support the approval of the nominees.

“Mr Speaker, the Minority does not support the nominations of these ministers, because of what the country has gone through and continues to go through, including economic crisis, food insecurity, “dumsor”, and reckless borrowing.

“Businesses are struggling. While the government has asked Ghanaians to tighten their belts, the government has loosened its belts.

“Piling up ministers and deputies does not signal to the Ghanaians the president understands the seriousness of the mess created.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital