The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has improved under the Akufo-Addo administration.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, Dr Bawumia hailed the health sector’s infrastructural advancements under the current government.

He mentioned the expansion of NHIS coverage to include treatments for childhood cancers and hydroxyurea for sickle-cell patients.

Dr Bawumia also mentioned the introduction of an NHIS app by the government, that allows Ghanaians to register and enrol using their Ghanacard.

“The NHIS is working better under our government than it used to be. Besides resourcing it financially, we have also digitized it and linked it to the Ghana card.

“So today, your NHIS number is your Ghanacard number. We have also extended NHIS coverage to include childhood cancers and hydroxyurea for sickle-cell patients. We have also introduced an NHIS app, so today people can register and get enrolled using their Ghanacard.

“They can also renew their subscription and check the list of diseases that the NHIS covers, without travelling to any NHIS office.

He stressed, “Second, to make health care easily accessible across the country, we have overseen the connection of health facilities under the Ghana Health Service to one digital platform. So far, all teaching hospitals and all regional and district hospitals have been connected and can talk to each other. The goal is to network over 90% of all hospitals in Ghana by the end of next year.”

He promised to invest in expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural areas.

“My government will invest in expanding healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved rural areas, to ensure equitable access to quality services. My government will also implement targeted initiatives to address healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

“In addition, we will increase recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, midwives, and community health workers, to address workforce shortages and improve service delivery.

“As far as the NHIS is concerned, we will enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the scheme through comprehensive reforms aimed at expanding coverage, improving revenue mobilization and reducing administrative inefficiencies.”

