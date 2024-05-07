Crystal Kafui Asimenu, a Ghanaian student at Ohio University in the United States, distinguished herself as one of the top graduating students this past weekend.

Ms. Asimenu achieved a remarkable 4.0 GPA throughout her Master of Social Work programme, a feat that brought pride not only to her home country of Ghana but also to Ghanaian students studying abroad.

Her academic achievement stands as one of the highest GPAs ever attained by an international student at the university.

Ms. Asimenu’s dedication to academic excellence has earned her admission to pursue a 4-year PhD in Higher Education and Student Affairs at the same institution.

She expressed her passion for impacting knowledge and her desire to venture into teaching, where she aims to shape her students’ personal academic journeys, fostering their growth and success.

Drawing from her experiences in social work and as a correctional officer, Ms. Asimenu said she aspires to contribute to shaping higher education policy.

She aims to address critical issues such as access, equity, and affordability.

By pursuing her PhD in higher education and student affairs, she noted that hopes to inform policies that will positively impact the educational landscape, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to thrive.

