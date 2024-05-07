The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its confidence in exceeding its target of 623,000 new registrants in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

The exercise, set to begin on Tuesday, May 7, and conclude on Monday, May 27, 2024, is aimed at enrolling individuals who have turned 18 since the last registration onto the national album.

The EC plans to conduct the exercise at its district offices and in areas that are difficult to access.

Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, stated that the commission has gazetted all its registration centres and briefed all political parties on the exercise.

She also highlighted that the gazetted centres and the commission’s movement plans are available on its website.

“We have gazetted all our registration centres as well as the movement plans that will be followed by our mobile teams. In fulfilment of regulation 3 of CI 91 as amended which requires us to provide at least 21 days’ notice to the political parties, we have briefed all our political parties of the upcoming registration exercise.

“This took place on Thursday 7th March during our IPAC meeting and we shared with the parties the various centres nationwide as well as the movement plan.

“I would like to mention that the gazetted centres, our registration centres as well as our movement plan have been posted on our website. By informing the political parties as required by law, parties are now able to plan and prepare their agents to observe the voter registration exercise nationwide.”

“…We are confident that the arrangements we have deployed will help bring the registration activities closer to the doorstep of the citizenry. In 2023 we targeted approximately 700,000 new registrants and we far exceeded that by registering 910,000 new registrants. We have no doubt that with these arrangements in place, we will exceed our target of 623,000 new registrants this time around,” she stated.

