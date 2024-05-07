Residents of Appiatse have refuted claims of threatening to stop the usage of the community’s newly constructed homes.

Some aggrieved residents who are yet to be captured in phase three of the Appiatse reconstruction project threatened to disallow the usage of the newly constructed 124 homes.

On Thursday, May 2, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the 124 households under the Appiatse reconstruction project.

Although the beneficiary residents of phases one and two of the project expressed satisfaction, victims who were compensated with some money to repair their damaged structures, and those yet to be captured under the subsequent phase 3 of the project, were not enthused.

But the residents in a statement issued on Monday, May 6, clarified that they intended to ensure that all necessary work was completed to the highest standards before they moved into them.

“We believe that it is in the best interest of all residents to wait until all finishing touches are done before occupancy to ensure the safety and comfort of our community members,” they added.

The Appiatse residents indicated that they understood the challenges faced by the Appiatse Reconstruction and Implementation Team and the committees and had no intention of damaging the good work done by them.

“If there has been any misunderstanding or miscommunication, we apologise.”

“We appreciate the efforts being made by the relevant authorities to address these concerns promptly, and we remain committed to working together towards the successful completion of this project. Our priority is to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of all residents of Appiatse,” they further stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital