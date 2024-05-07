Accra Technical University’s management is expressing grave concerns regarding the persistent encroachment on sections of its 17-acre property situated in Mempehusem within the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Management of ATU, attempts to build a protective fence around the land have been obstructed by legal injunctions obtained by some of the encroachers.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University, Professor Amevi Acakpovi made this known during a Public Accounts Committee sitting at Ho in the Volta Region.

Professor Acakpovi told the Public Accounts Committee that the matter has been scheduled to be heard on May 23.

“There are encroachers on the land at Mempehusem and the final resolution is that we should build a fence around the land to strongly show our presence and then our determination that we believe the land belongs to us.

“We began this partnership with the 49th Regiment and they started building the fence for us but unfortunately, some of the encroachers we suspect have taken the matter to court and sought an injunction for the construction work to stop and so work has stalled.

“We have also filed a statement of defence and a counterclaim. The court has actually issued a hearing notice to both parties and we shall be heard in court on May 23, 2024.”

