The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has acknowledged the success of the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, while also noting that it requires further enhancements.

He has reaffirmed his dedication to the policy’s longevity, emphasising that it will be secure under his leadership.

The Free SHS has been characterized by challenges, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama promising to review it when he comes to power.

In an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, the Vice President said “The policy has therefore been a resounding success. That does not mean it is without problems. There is more to be done to improve it.

“I am committed to the Free SHS policy, and I believe it would be safe and sustainable in my hands,” Dr Bawumia noted.

He pledged to construct additional infrastructure such as classroom blocks, dormitories, and dining facilities for schools in Ghana.

“My government will build more infrastructure like classroom blocks, dormitories, and dining facilities for the schools. My government will also invest in teacher training and professional development, enhancing curriculum relevance and alignment with workforce needs,” he promised.

Dr. Bawumia added that the Free SHS policy has significantly increased student enrollment in Senior High Schools.

“The programme is a cornerstone of our government’s commitment to expanding access to quality education for all Ghanaian youth. It is probably one of the most successful social intervention programmes ever implemented in Ghana.

“It has dramatically boosted student enrollment in senior high schools across the country. What is more important, the highest enrollments are coming from the poorest regions of Ghana, like the five northern regions.

“Furthermore, Ghana has now attained gender parity in senior high-school education as more girls than boys have accessed the programme. Also, the increase in enrollment has not resulted in a reduction in quality.

“In fact, the performance of the students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination last year shows that the free SHS beneficiaries attained the best results since 2014. The policy has therefore been a resounding success. That does not mean it is without problems. There is more to be done to improve it.”

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital