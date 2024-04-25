The captain of Great Somas Academy, Ernest Ofori, made a significant impact when he entered the field as a substitute during the Black Starlets’ inaugural match at the UEFA International Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

At just 15 years old, Ofori showcased his talent by netting a consolation goal for Ghana, who ultimately succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Russia.

Russia asserted dominance, seizing the lead within three minutes as Vadim Shilov capitalized on Ghana’s high defensive line, evading his marker to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

Further bad luck struck for Ghana as Russia doubled their advantage in the 30th minute, converting a penalty awarded for a handball in the box.

The hosts then stretched their lead to three goals in the 34th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the Ghanaian side.

Following the halftime interval, Laryea Kingston, the Ghanaian coach, implemented strategic alterations to rejuvenate his team’s performance.