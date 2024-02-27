Multiple award-winning Hiplife music duo Keche has ignited heated debate with their bold claim that “secular musicians are rather the ones doing Gospel music.”

Keche believes that their music, though not explicitly religious, promotes positive messages that resonate with listeners and can uplift them spiritually.

“ I believe gospel songs are the ones we are doing…. good music…We entertain people”. Keche said

To further support their claim, the ‘Aluguntugui’ hitmakers referenced a Bible verse about loving one’s neighbour. They drew a connection between their message of positivity and core Christian values.

They made these staggering revelations during an appearance on entertainment and lifestyle show ‘UPSIDE DOWN’ on Citi TV, co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour.

Keche, comprising Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, achieved mainstream recognition with their debut album “Pressure” in 2008.

Watch excerpts of the interview below