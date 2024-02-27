President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized the government’s intentional efforts in strategic planning to ensure the safety and security of Ghana.

During the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, he highlighted that Ghana has remained unaffected by the extremism witnessed in neighbouring countries due to meticulous planning.

Akufo-Addo underscored the commitment to the well-being of the armed forces and all security agencies, emphasizing the allocation of resources to ensure their readiness.

He reassured the nation of its current state, asserting, “Our nation is safe and secure.”

The President further noted significant enhancements in the equipment and capabilities of the police force, emphasizing that they are now better equipped than ever before.

Recognizing the challenges posed by extremism in other parts of West Africa, Akufo-Addo cautioned against taking the territorial integrity of the country for granted, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance.