The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has formally submitted his choice for a running mate to the party’s leadership for consideration ahead of the 2024 elections.

This development was communicated through an official release by the party’s leadership, stating that they have received the flagbearer’s official notice and are preparing for the consideration process.

The meeting for the consideration is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, during which the National Executive Committee (NDC) will convene to deliberate on this crucial matter.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC acknowledged the receipt of a formal communication from their Presidential Candidate.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his Running Mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution,” stated Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in the release.

The NDC expressed confidence that the selected running mate would bring a wealth of expertise and experience to their campaign, effectively complementing the vision of their esteemed party.

Furthermore, the party mentioned that venue and logistical details for the upcoming meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course.

NDC ANNOUNCES MEETING TO CONSIDER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE’S RUNNING MATE NOMINATION

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has today received a formal communication from our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, regarding the nomination of his Running Mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

In response to this communication, the party is pleased to announce that a meeting of the Council of Elders will convene at 11:00 hrs on Thursday, March 07, 2024, to deliberate on this significant matter.

Subsequently, the National Executive Committee will gather at 14:00 hrs on the same day to further consider the nomination.

The venue and logistical details for these meetings will be communicated directly to all participants in due course. The NDC is confident that the Running Mate will bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to our campaign.

The selection will undoubtedly complement the vision of our esteemed leader, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, as we collectively strive to "Build the Ghana We Want together." United in purpose, we are committed to working tirelessly towards positive transformation and progress for our beloved nation.

We express our sincere gratitude to our supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment. Together, let us join hands and embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.

Long live the NDC, long live Ghana!

Signed,

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

General Secretary

