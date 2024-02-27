President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has unequivocally accepted responsibility for the current economic challenges, emphasizing that executive powers are ultimately vested in the hands of the president.

In his address to Parliament on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, the president acknowledged that the accountability for challenges rests squarely with the president.

He underscored that, as the leader, he or she assumes the blame for the difficulties faced by the nation.

This assertion comes amid recent remarks by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who clarified that the Economic Management Team (EMT), under his leadership, lacks decision-making powers and serves solely in an advisory capacity to the cabinet.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted that the EMT provides counsel but doesn’t wield decision-making authority. As the head of the EMT, he had previously faced criticism for the economic challenges confronting Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo also emphasized the government’s intentional efforts in strategic planning to ensure the safety and security of Ghana.

He highlighted that Ghana has remained unaffected by the extremism witnessed in neighbouring countries due to meticulous planning.

Akufo-Addo underscored the commitment to the well-being of the armed forces and all security agencies, emphasizing the allocation of resources to ensure their readiness.