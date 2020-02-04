The National Peace Council’s dialogue aimed at ending political vigilantism is expected to resume today [Tuesday].

Today’s dialogue will focus on the possible adoption of the Draft Roadmap and Code of Conduct which was drafted by the Technical Committee as part of steps towards ending vigilantism.

The dialogue has so far brought together representatives of the New Patriotic Party, the National Democratic Congress, the Ghana Police Service, Institute for Democratic Governance and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center among others.

The dialogue was instituted by the National Peace Council following the violence that erupted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

The NDC held a commemorative durbar held to mark the first anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on January 31.

The by-election was meant to replace the sitting Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, who had died from an illness.

Some National Security Operatives fired gunshots at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be NDC supporters during the election.

There were also security personnel captured brutalising citizens around the polling centre on camera.

New legislation

In addition to these deliberations, President Nana Akufo-Addo also gave his assent to the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 in September, which bans acts of vigilantism in the country.

The Act also disbands vigilante groups, including political party vigilante groups and land guards.

Per the law: “a person who directly or indirectly instigates or solicits the activity of a vigilante, facilitates or encourages vigilantism, or conceals a vigilante to avoid lawful arrest, commits an offence, and is liable, on conviction, to a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years.”