The Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama is calling for public support and commitment towards the fight against illegal small-scale mining and the preservation of the country’s water bodies.

She said the level of pollution seen in some water bodies will take more than a year to deal with in order to ensure they are clean and safe for use.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament during a debate on the disturbing issue of the resurgence of illegal small-scale mining in various communities across the country, Hajia Alima Mahama, who is a member of the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Illegal Mining said the issue of galamsey must be depoliticized.

“The degradation that we are witnessing in our communities, let’s not politicize it. I will entreat you to work with the government for us to ensure that we clear the water and have clean drinking water. This is not something that will be achieved in a day, it is not going to be achieved in a year. In fact, after World War II, Germany took 30 years to clear their waters,” she said.

The Minister added that the government is committed to dealing with the problem but the public need to demonstrate a commitment to protecting the environment.

“It is a commitment and a message we are sending out to the public that what we are doing with our environment is wrong and so we must work on it and focus on it and that is exactly the direction the president has given and that is what we are committed to,” she added.

Illegal mining polluting water bodies

The resurgence of illegal small-scale mining in some communities in the country has resulted in the pollution of many water bodies, leaving residents who depend on such water bodies with difficulty in accessing water.

Rivers such as the River Offin is now heavily polluted.

During a visit to some of the sites, illegal miners including women and children were seen engaging in the illegal activity with excavators and other equipment.

In the Ashanti Region, the Atwima Mponua district is noted as one of the key areas for illegal mining activities.

River bodies in the area were restored to their natural state when a ban was placed on illegal mining and all forms of small scale mining activities.

But shortly after the ban was lifted, some water bodies started changing colour.