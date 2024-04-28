The National Banking College (NBC), founded in 1994 as the first specialist academic training institution for middle to top-level bankers, has marked its 30th anniversary.

During the celebration on Friday, April 26, Gloria Quartey, the principal of NBC, reflected on the institution’s evolution into a beacon of banking education and shared plans for expansion, international partnerships, and embracing technology.

In her speech, Mrs. Quartey highlighted the importance of NBC’s role in shaping Ghana’s financial sector and its commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the industry.

She emphasized the college’s plans to reach a broader audience, forge strategic partnerships with international institutions, and integrate advanced technology into its curriculum to better prepare students for the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the first deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana and representative for NBC’s governing council, underscored the college’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s financial sector.

His remarks underscored the significance of the institution’s contributions to the development of the banking industry and its continued relevance in the face of rapid technological advancements.

To commemorate its 30th anniversary, NBC has planned a series of events throughout the year.

These events aim to engage stakeholders and honour the college’s legacy, including a health walk, a women’s empowerment conference, capacity-building sessions, and a thanksgiving service.

These activities will also serve as a testament to the college’s impact on the financial sector and its commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the years to come.